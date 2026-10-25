Barbados welcomes inaugural British Airways Gatwick flight

Barbados has welcomed the arrival of the inaugural British Airways flight from London Gatwick.

The flight arrived at Grantley Adams International Airport just after three o’clock this afternoon.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Cheryl Cumberbatch, says the airline’s decision to introduce the Gatwick service represents its largest-ever expansion of airlift to Barbados.

Ms Cumberbatch says equally significant is the continuation of the Gatwick service into summer 2027, giving Barbados, for the first time, two daily British Airways services throughout the summer season.