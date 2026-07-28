Barbados has secured its first medal of the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, a historic silver in men’s doubles tennis.

The Bajan pair of Stephen Slocombe and Kaipo Marshall fought hard in the gold medal match today but went down 6-1, 6-4 to El Salvador’s Cesar Cruz and Diego Duran.

While they just missed out on gold, their run to the final has etched their names into the history books, as it is the first time Barbados has won a tennis medal at the CAC Games.

The silver medal also gives Barbados an early boost to the country’s medal tally.

A second medal is also assured, as surfer Chelsea Tuach has advanced to the women’s shortboard final.

Tuach defeated Venezuela’s Rosanny Alvarez in her semi-final, 6.87 to 6.17, and will surf for gold tomorrow at 7:25 a.m. Barbados time.

Meanwhile, the Barbados women’s hockey team suffered a 4-1 defeat to Cuba, with Nakira Downes scoring the Bajans’ only goal.

In golf, Xzavier Wiggins finished 13th in the men’s competition with a 20-over-par 308.

In swimming, Heidi Stoute advanced to the next round of the women’s 50-metre freestyle after clocking 26.60 seconds to finish fourth in her heat.

Amani Miller, however, missed out on progression in the men’s 50-metre freestyle after posting a time of 24.28 seconds.

In taekwondo, Chioke Holder’s campaign ended in the men’s kyorugi over-87-kilogram quarter-final after a 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica’s Julio Webb.