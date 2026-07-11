Barbados wins seven medals at NACAC Championships

Jayden Walcott produced another stunning display in the shot put to win gold at the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships today in Mexico.

The reigning CARIFTA Games Under-20 champion launched a new championship record of 21.82 metres to rewrite the history books in spectacular fashion.

Ryah Dates claimed Barbados’ second field event medal, winning bronze in the Under-23 women’s shot put with a best throw of 15.26 metres.

Meanwhile, Barbados continued to collect medals on the track as Zachary Wall won silver in the Under-18 boys’ 400 metres, clocking a new personal best of 46.34 seconds. His Harrison College teammate, Aiden Moore, finished fifth.

Kadia Rock also secured silver in the Under-23 women’s 400 metres, crossing the line in a lifetime best of 51.92 seconds, ahead of fellow Barbadian Twainese Johnson, who finished in 53.34 seconds.

In the Under-23 men’s 400-metre final, Shamari Greenidge-Lewis narrowly missed out on a medal, placing fourth in 46.35 seconds.

Hurdler Maya Rollins earned a podium finish in the Under-23 women’s 100-metre hurdles, claiming bronze in 13.59 seconds.

Jakobi Browne-Smith was the final Barbadian to medal, securing silver in the Under-23 men’s 110-metre hurdles in 13.57 seconds.