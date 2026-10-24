Barbados struck gold twice and added three silver and two bronze medals so far at the Americas Triathlon CARIFTA Championships in Bermuda, led by outstanding performances from Fynn Armstrong and Laila McIntyre.

Armstrong powered his way to victory in the men’s elite competition, crossing the finish line in an overall time of 57 minutes and 12 seconds.

He completed the swim in 10 minutes and 14 seconds, the cycling segment in 29 minutes and 15 seconds, and the run in 16 minutes and 51 seconds to secure the top spot.

McIntyre delivered Barbados’ second gold medal, dominating the female 15–16 super sprint event in 33 minutes and 10 seconds.

Her performance included a five-minute, 10-second swim, a 17-minute, 41-second bike leg and a nine-minute, 26-second run.

Barbados also enjoyed success in the 15–16 super sprint, where Zinzele Renwick-Williams claimed silver in the male division with an overall time of 31 minutes and nine seconds.

The country’s remaining silver medals came from Liam Beckles in the 13–14 super sprint, where he clocked 32 minutes and 28 seconds overall, and Cairo Watson, who finished second in the 11–12 aquathlon in eight minutes and 33 seconds.

Renwick-Williams returned to the podium in the 15–16 men’s aquathlon, capturing bronze in 15 minutes and 33 seconds.

Alexis Lashley rounded off Barbados’ medal-winning performances with bronze in the women’s elite competition, finishing in one hour, seven minutes and 49 seconds.

Barbados sits third in the CARIFTA team standings with 98 points, behind leaders and hosts Bermuda on 269 points and second-placed Trinidad and Tobago on 115 points.