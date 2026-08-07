The Barbados women’s team has upset Mexico to advance to the final of the squash team competition at the 2026 CAC Games.

Amanda Haywood was forced to retire in the opening match before Margot Prow and Meagan Best registered victories over their opponents.

The final is currently underway, with Barbados battling Colombia for the gold medal.

However, the men’s team of Kamal Cumberbatch, Darien Benn and Shawn Simpson lost 2-0 to Colombia in the semi-finals. They will collect the bronze medal.

In weightlifting, Khalil Roberts, competing in the 88-kilogramme category, finished 11th in the snatch with a best lift of 123 kilograms.

He was 10th overall in the clean and jerk, with a best of 150 kilograms.

In the 94-kilogramme category, Daniel Griffith Best lifted 126 kilograms for eighth place in the snatch and finished eighth in the clean and jerk with a best of 164 kilograms.

In netball, St Lucia defeated Barbados 41-34.

Goal shooter Faye Agard scored 18 goals from 24 attempts, while Brianna Holder converted 13 of 15.

In the men’s triple jump, Jemuel Miller is currently competing.

The men’s 4×400-metre relay gets underway at 8 p.m.