Joy overflowed on the squash courts last night in Santo Domingo, as the women’s team won Barbados’ first-ever CAC Games gold medal in the sport after defeating Colombia 2-1 in the final.

The top-seeded ladies defeated the second-seeded Colombians despite not having the services of Amanda Haywood.

Down a match, it was left to Margot Prow and Meagan Best to fight for the win.

Prow lost her first two games against Lucia Bautista before taking the contest 7-11, 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6 in just under 50 minutes.

Best then produced the goods to dispatch Laura Tovar in three straight games, 11-5, 11-3, 11-3, in under 15 minutes, sparking celebrations.

The squash team’s tally of four medals, two gold, one silver and one bronze, is the most by a Barbadian sports federation since 2006.

On the track, the men’s 4×400-metre relay team finished sixth in a season’s-best time of three minutes 4.66 seconds.

In the field, Jemuel Miller was sixth in the men’s triple jump final with a best leap of 15.96 metres.

On today’s final day of action in weightlifting, Quontana Clarke finished ninth in both the snatch and clean and jerk in the men’s 110-kilogramme category, with best lifts of 100 and 140 kilograms respectively.

Barbados ended the CAC Games with nine medals, two gold, five silver and two bronze, for 13th place overall on the medal table.