Barbados works to address fallout from US nationwide flight grounding
Efforts continue here in Barbados to deal with any fallout from yesterday’s nationwide grounding of aircraft in the US, which is one of the island’s biggest tourist source markets.
Meanwhile, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been sharing what they have been able to determine so far about the cause of the shutdown.
According to him, the communications problem occurred during an attempt to upgrade equipment from an analogue to a digital system.