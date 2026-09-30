Barbados World Skills team returns to hero’s welcome
The Barbados contingent to the 48th World Skills Competition in Shanghai has returned to the island to a hero’s welcome.
In what was a historic achievement, competitor Khajon Albert secured bronze in the Intelligent Security Technology skill area, receiving the country’s first-ever medal at the competition.
Proud friends and family met the team at the Grantley Adams International Airport with major fanfare yesterday, followed by a brief recognition ceremony.