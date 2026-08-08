The Barbados Association of Retired Persons is supporting the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners’ call for Barbadians to take their health seriously.

It comes days after BAMP raised concerns that most Barbadians over 65 have at least one non-communicable disease, according to a recent Health of the Nation study.

BARP President Marilyn Rice-Bowen says the findings are deeply concerning for the nation as a whole and reinforce that healthy ageing does not begin at retirement, but rather decades earlier.

She says BARP is doing everything possible to encourage its members to live a healthy lifestyle.

Ms Rice-Bowen adds that retirement should be a time to enjoy the rewards of decades of hard work and should not be dominated by doctors’ appointments and mounting pharmacy bills.