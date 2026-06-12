BARP calls for stronger response to elder abuse

A call is being made for the Barbados Police Service to train officers to respond to and investigate elder abuse with the seriousness it demands.

The appeal comes from President of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP), Marilyn Rice-Bowen.

She is also urging lawyers and professionals within the financial services sector to exercise vigilance and integrity when managing the affairs of elderly persons.

Mrs Rice-Bowen made the call in her message marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2026, which will be observed next Monday.

The BARP President says the organisation remains deeply concerned about a troubling pattern in which individuals befriend isolated older persons, not out of love or compassion, but with the calculated intention of financially exploiting them.

She stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable seniors and ensuring that all sectors of society play a role in preventing elder abuse.