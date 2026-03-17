BARP welcomes budget with ‘cautious appreciation’

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons says it has embraced this year’s Budgetary Proposal and Financial Statement with cautious appreciation.

President Marilyn Rice-Bowen says the organisation is pleased that Finance Minister Ryan Straughn has recognised the particular pressures facing older Barbadians on fixed incomes.

She adds that working members approaching retirement have also received meaningful tax relief, describing the move as a step in the right direction.

Ms Rice-Bowen notes that the broad coverage reflects an understanding of the diverse needs among older citizens.

She also describes the increase in the pension tax-free allowance from 50 thousand to 75 thousand, effective for the 2025 income year, as significant.