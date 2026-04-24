BARP welcomes Older Persons Bill and calls for enforcement

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons is welcoming the Older Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2026.

BARP’s President, Marilyn Rice-Bowen, says the legislation, which is a long-overdue step towards strengthening the rights and dignity of the elderly, represents a watershed moment and affirms that ageing is not a liability.

And she is making it clear that older people have the right to be protected by the State.

According to the bill, those found guilty of abusing or neglecting the elderly could be facing a $100,000 fine or a term of imprisonment for five years, or both.

Ms. Rice-Bowen is warning that enforcement will be vital to the legislation’s effectiveness.