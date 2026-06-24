Barrister calls for greater focus on workplace readiness in schools

A local barrister is calling for the education system to ensure that young people are equipped with the necessary tools to enter the job market.

Attorney-at-law Pearlie Drakes says he believes there are many young people who want to learn how to present their CVs, how to manage themselves in the workplace, and how to present themselves to an employer, but do not have the wherewithal.

He says the education transformation will bring all of that into perspective, but he believes officials still ought to go a bit further.

Mr. Drakes says those are some of the things that inhibit young people from entering the world of work.