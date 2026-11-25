The Barbados Association of Retailers, Vendors and Entrepreneurs (BARVEN) is throwing its support behind the management of the Cheapside Market and its decision to order vendors operating outside to relocate inside.

Vendors have reported that they were told last week to move inside the Cheapside Market before their stalls are removed.

While vendors have openly expressed dissatisfaction with the order, BARVEN President Alistair Alexander says he supports market officials’ efforts to regulate street vending in the city by asking vendors to operate from inside the markets.

He spoke to CBC News about the developing situation.