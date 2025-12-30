BAS calls for stronger policy to protect growing agriculture sector

As Barbados looks ahead to 2026, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agriculture Society, James Paul, is calling for stronger policy certainty to protect investments in the sector, even as production continues to rise across several areas.

Mr. Paul says that while agriculture in Barbados is showing clear signs of growth, there are lingering concerns about whether policy measures will keep pace with that expansion.

He notes that interest in agriculture has increased significantly, with more young people entering the sector and expanding production across farms island-wide.

Mr. Paul points to poultry and pork as areas where Barbados remains largely self-sufficient, but warns that increased imports threaten local producers.