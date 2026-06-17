The Barbados Agricultural Society wants Government and the private sector to prioritise and better facilitate the sale of locally produced chicken as production here continues to rise.

Chief Executive Officer of the BAS, James Paul, says some small farmers are, however, facing challenges in storing their products as the main storage facility has reported that it is low on space.

Speaking during a news conference at the BAS’ The Grotto, St. Michael headquarters earlier today, he explained that inadequate storage can create challenges.

Mr. Paul also raised concern about what he said was the importation of chicken parts beyond the originally agreed chicken wings, a matter he believes requires a conversation with players in the industry.

He wants greater collaboration between small farmers and the private sector to ensure that imports do not compete with local production.