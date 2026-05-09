The Barbados Agricultural Society says farmers are being encouraged to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season and increasing heat conditions.

Chief Executive Officer of the BAS, James Paul, tells CBC News that discussions are ongoing about incentives for reflective roof coatings to help reduce heat stress in livestock operations.

Mr. Paul is also urging farmers to strengthen structures to better withstand hurricanes and severe weather. He says climate resilience will be essential to protecting the sector moving forward.

He also warns farmers about the incentives, saying there will be no shortcuts.