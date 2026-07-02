The Barbados Boys Scouts Association (BBSA) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to deliver an inclusiveness training programme aimed at empowering young people across the island.

The initiative, which took place at the Usain Bolt Complex, focused on promoting inclusiveness while also exposing participants to key areas such as entrepreneurship and environmental protection.

Speaking during the session, National Coordinator for the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme at the UNDP, Dr. David Bynoe, said that as the world continues to evolve rapidly, embracing inclusiveness has become increasingly important.

Dr. Bynoe noted that while society has made significant progress, barriers still exist in several areas, including traditional gender roles.

He stressed the need to challenge outdated norms and create opportunities that allow everyone to participate and contribute equally.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commissioner and disability rights consultant, the Most Honourable Kerry-Ann Ifill, urged scout leaders to take the inclusiveness programme seriously, emphasising its importance for Barbados’ future.

She noted that with Barbados’ ageing population and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, today’s youth will become the nation’s future decision-makers and leaders.

The former President of the Senate stressed that instilling the values of inclusiveness, empathy and consideration at an early age will help build a more equitable society and better prepare the country to meet future social and economic challenges.