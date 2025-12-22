The Barbados Under-13 cricket team is back home following a successful bilateral series against hosts Guyana last week at the Everest Cricket Ground.

The young Bajans arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport over the weekend to loud cheers from family, friends and members of the Barbados Cricket Association.

They were the toast of the arrival hall after a dramatic comeback series victory, coming from two games down to win the series 3-2 in stunning fashion in the last match, which went to a super over.

Speaking to the media, coach Roddy Estwick said the future is bright with young cricket talent and it is essential that the tour continues.