The Barbados Cricket Association says its new partnership with Roberts Manufacturing will play an important role in youth cricket development across Barbados.

The initiative is expected to support young cricketers from the Under-13 to Under-19 levels, with a focus on both male and female participation.

Head of Commercial Strategy at Roberts Manufacturing, Karis-Ann Rhoden-Gordon, made the announcement during the company’s special stakeholders event titled “A Glimpse Into the Future”.

Meanwhile, BCA Manager of Marketing and Communications, Steven Leslie, outlined some of the development programmes currently being undertaken by the association.

The programme is expected to roll out over the coming months.