The Barbados Community College (BCC) has responded to a viral video showing altercations at its main campus.

In a statement, the BCC confirmed that altercations involving some students occurred yesterday at its Eyrie, Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael campus.

The college said that, based on reports from its security department, no one was seriously injured. However, at least one student sustained a grazed knee in a fall.

Principal Annette Alleyne has expressed concern about the level of violence in society in general and its consequential impact on educational institutions.