Students of the Barbados Community College are stepping into the spotlight, showcasing their storytelling skills through documentary filmmaking.

The institution’s first-ever screening for the MAJO 308 Documentary Production course was held recently, highlighting the next generation of Barbadian storytellers.

Tutor Rita Parris says this aspect of the Mass Communication course is important as the market evolves.

She says over the past few months, students were challenged to go beyond basic interviews, digging deeper to tell compelling, real-life stories.

The screening marked the final stage of the course, giving students the opportunity to share what was described as a labour of love.