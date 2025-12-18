The business community is backing Government’s Economic Diversification and Growth Fund Bill, describing it as a step in the right direction for the island’s economic development.

President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Inniss, says the legislation sends a positive signal to both the local and international business community.

Speaking at the BCCI’s end-of-year press conference this morning, Mr Inniss noted that the Bill is aligned with the Chamber’s mandate to support investment, innovation, and sustainable growth opportunities for businesses in Barbados.

He warned that failure to attract international investors could place Barbados at a disadvantage, particularly as the country seeks to build a more diversified economy that generates foreign exchange and creates new opportunities for its citizens.