BCCI pleased with economic growth, but flags labour shortages

A bounty of economic activity in Barbados this year has satisfied the appetite of the business community.

That’s according to president of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Inniss.

He says increased tax revenue and a decreased unemployment rate will contribute to a dynamic economy.

Mr Inniss made the remarks today during a BCCI press conference.

Chair of the BCCI’s Economic Advisory Committee, Christopher Sambrano, says the economic activity has brought added pressure on the labour market, which is lacking sufficient skilled workers.