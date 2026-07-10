BCCI supports Protection of Wages Bill

The Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) says it firmly supports the principle that wages should be paid lawfully, ensuring compliance with all relevant labour laws and regulations.

President Paul Inniss told CBC News the Chamber also advocates for the timely payment of wages, recognising that prompt compensation is essential to the financial stability and well-being of employees.

The BCCI was responding to the introduction of a new Bill before Parliament that seeks to strengthen workers’ rights and change how employers treat employees.

Minister of Labour and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, introduced the Protection of Wages Bill in the House of Assembly earlier this week.

It is the latest in a raft of legislation aimed at strengthening workers’ rights as the Government moves closer to drafting a formal Labour Code.

The BCCI President also said the Chamber is committed to safeguards that help prevent wage disputes, ensure transparency and promote a fair and respectful working environment.