President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Inniss, says continued increases in the minimum wage could put added pressure on both businesses and consumers.

He warned that while fair pay is important, there is a limit to how much additional cost businesses and consumers can absorb.

Mr Inniss spoke about the knock-on effect of the minimum wage at a BCCI press conference yesterday.

The BCCI president reiterated the need to improve productivity.

Mr Inniss said the Chamber wants to see minimum service standards to improve both productivity and quality of service across all sectors.

And he said the BCCI has met with the Barbados National Standards Institution to make that a reality.