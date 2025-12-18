Rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela have prompted the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to issue a local warning about possible disruptions to global supply chains.

While there is no immediate impact on Barbados, businesses are being urged to remain alert and prepared.

It has advised its members to begin business continuity planning, should the situation escalate into open conflict.

BCCI President Paul Inniss says the move is a precaution, as any war in South America could lead to restrictions on travel and the movement of goods and services through the region.

Mr Inniss explained that while Barbados currently imports little to no goods directly from Venezuela, regional instability could still have indirect effects on shipping and trade routes.

He noted that the BCCI met with a Venezuelan delegation in August and again about a month ago, and is closely monitoring developments, including actions by United States President Donald Trump to blockade sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.