The Barbados Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA) is trying again to boost its numbers.

A 12-week Level-One cricket umpire’s course is scheduled for 12 January at Kensington Oval, and will run from 5:30 pm–8 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Speaking to CBC Sports, president of the BCUA, Gregory Brathwaite, says some umpires have reached the stage of retirement and they are hunting for fresh blood ahead of the 2026 domestic season.

Brathwaite, who retired from umpiring international cricket late last year, also says the pathway to the highest level can start from a young age.

The benefits at the elite level have been confirmed as significant by Brathwaite, who has stood as an on-field official in the thrilling ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017.