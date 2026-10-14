BDF & British Armed Forces strengthen disaster response capabilities

The Caribbean remains highly vulnerable to hurricanes and other natural disasters, making preparedness and regional co-operation more important than ever.

To strengthen disaster response capabilities, the Barbados Defence Force and the British Armed Forces are working together to share expertise, enhance operational readiness and improve support for communities impacted by emergencies.

Sub-Lieutenant Jonathan Sweetland is with the Royal Navy.

The British team is also bringing technology that could prove valuable when disaster damage makes some areas difficult to reach.

For the Barbados Defence Force, the exercise is about building capacity at home while strengthening ties with international partners.

Assistant Staff Officer responsible for Operations and Training, Lieutenant Ramar Haynes, says the training will benefit both the Regiment and the Coast Guard.