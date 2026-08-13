Members of the Barbados Defence Force’s Emergency Medical Team have been deployed to Venezuela to continue the country’s assistance to those affected by the recent earthquakes there.

The latest figure has the death toll at over six thousand, and over 73-thousand required treatment in hospitals.

The contingent departed from the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday.

Chief of Staff at the BDF, Brigadier the Honourable Carlos Lovell, met the team at the airport, applauding them for their commitment and leaving them with words of encouragement before boarding their flight.

The teams are expected to serve for a three-month period, as they provide relief for the first rotation, who returned home last night.

Over the last two weeks, the team set up a field hospital and has so far provided assistance to over 15-hundred individuals, and has also dispensed over one thousand prescriptions to those affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

Second in command with the Barbados Emergency Medical Team, Odella O’Neil, says the team offered a number of services to those in need.