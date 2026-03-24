This year’s Beach Culture World Tour has been expanded to include a documentary and a Trinidad and Tobago leg.

Scheduled from June 4 to 7, organiser Brian Talma announced that the new leg will be known as the Tobago Carnival Regatta.

Visual documentation of the tour is already underway, with filming having commenced last week, highlighting the Silver Sands community.

The project, titled The Lost Paradise, is being produced by film student Kat Legeza from Sarah Lawrence College in New York.

In addition to the documentary, a T-shirt collection is being developed for the tour in collaboration with German manufacturing and distribution firm Pole Position.

CEO Horst Meissner has been in Barbados overseeing the creation of the signature line.