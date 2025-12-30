The Barbados Employers’ Confederation (BEC) is raising concerns about the process used to determine future minimum wage increases.

The BEC says while it supports fair wages for workers, it is troubled by the Government’s announcement of predetermined minimum wage increases for 2025 and 2026.

According to manager, administrative services at the Barbados Employers’ Confederation, Ms. Aleika Walker, the decision was made before the Minimum Wage Board completed its mandated review.

The BEC warns that setting wage increases outside of this framework undermines inclusive decision-making and risks unintended economic consequences.