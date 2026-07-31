Members of the Barbados Employers’ Confederation (BEC) had the opportunity today to gain clarity on key provisions in the Protection of Wages Bill.

The BEC hosted an information session at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre to ensure employers are aware of the implications for how payrolls are processed in Barbados.

Executive Director of the BEC, Sheena Mayers-Granville, said the interactive session also aimed to provide participants with critical information on how deductions will have to be managed.

Ms Mayers-Granville said they also had the opportunity to share their concerns about the Bill with lawmakers and are hopeful that the necessary adjustments will be made.