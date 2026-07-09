BEC reaffirms commitment to workers’ rights

The Barbados Employers’ Confederation (BEC) is weighing in on the recent allegations made against a private Barbados-based construction firm regarding the alleged exploitation of migrant labour.

In a statement, the Confederation reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the principles of decent work, fair treatment and the protection of the rights and dignity of all workers in Barbados, irrespective of nationality, gender, occupation or employment status.

The Confederation said it firmly believes that all workers, whether Barbadian nationals or migrant employees, deserve safe working conditions, fair compensation, freedom from discrimination and exploitation, and access to the protections afforded under the country’s labour legislation.

The BEC is therefore urging the steadfast implementation of, and sustained commitment to, the 2025–2030 Barbados Decent Work Country Programme across both the public and private sectors.