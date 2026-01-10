The yuletide season is now over, but the spirit of giving is still very much in the air.

For the third consecutive year, the Belair Neighbourhood Watch has made a donation to the Evalina Smith Children’s Unit of the St. Philip District Hospital, which is home to children with disabilities.

This morning, Public Relations Officer of the Neighbourhood Watch, Sandra Blades, in the presence of Member of Parliament for the area, Indar Weir, handed over hampers and a wheelchair to Staff Nurse Stacey Rollins.

Minister of Agriculture and St Philip South M.P. Indar Weir thanked the Belair community for the gesture and pledged his continued support.