Belair Stars one step closer to defending Champion of Champions T20 title

Belair Stars crushed Caribbean Mix by 93 runs in the eliminator as the A&A Champion of Champions T20 tapeball competition continued at Weymouth.

Sent into bat, the Stars posted 185 for 9, led by Shaquan Glasgow with 36 and Jadan Jones with 32.

Gonzalo Hooper was the pick of the bowlers for Caribbean Mix with 3 for 35, while Kalvin Marcus took 2 for 43.

CBC’s Damien Best reports.

In reply, Caribbean Mix were bowled out for 92 in 17 overs.

Captain Deswin Currency took 3 for 20 and Jamar Ifill 3 for 25.

Edwin Currency-Barnett top scored with 20, while extras led with 26.