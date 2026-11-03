BELMOPAN, Belize, CMC – Belizean health authorities said on Monday that the country had recorded 19 cases of measles so far this year, with the last four cases reported in October.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the four most recent cases were detected in the Cayo District, located in western Belize, which also contains the capital, Belmopan.

It said all cases had recovered to date and that contact tracing, ring vaccination and community outreach were ongoing.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminded the public that measles is a highly contagious and serious viral illness that can cause long-term complications. Symptoms usually begin between seven and 21 days after contact with an infected person.

The illness begins with a high fever, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads down to the chest, back and limbs before affecting the rest of the body.

The Ministry said measles is preventable through the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, which “is safe and highly effective, with two doses providing lifetime immunity”.

It urged all unvaccinated persons to visit their nearest health facility to get vaccinated.