Organisers of one of Barbados’ annual events are giving back to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The philanthropic gesture comes from Bella Events.

One of the organisers, Alicia Nowell, explained that last year the group launched its give-back programme at a special needs unit at one of the island’s primary schools.

This year, the initiative has begun with a donation to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Senior Nursing Officer with the Women and Children Directorate at the QEH, Donna Toppin, says donations of this nature are always welcomed.

She adds that the contribution will go a long way in assisting patients in the NICU.