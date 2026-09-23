Beneficial ownership legislation now with Ministry

The Authorisation of the Beneficial Owners and Transparency Legislation Act is now with the Ministry of Energy, Business Development and Commerce.

The announcement came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, Kevin Hunte, during his address at the media launch of Global Business Week 2026 at the CIBC Caribbean Warrens Great House today.

He says there is a feeling that the legislation is for international companies only, but it is not.

Director of the Business Compliance Division, Sangene Watkins-Diagne, gave details on how it works.

She says businesses must submit their registration applications, along with the necessary documentation, to verify their operations and adherence to industry standards.