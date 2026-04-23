Uncertainty surrounding the future of workers at Berger Paints is raising serious concerns about job security and mental health.

General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore, says many employees have spent over a decade at the company, a company that officially closes its doors in Barbados tomorrow.

Ms. Moore says the union is concerned since workers are being displaced.

She says the uncertainty is especially difficult for older workers.

The BWU General Secretary says the situation highlights broader issues since Berger will still be selling products even after closing its doors here.