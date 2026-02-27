Berger Paints Barbados Ltd. is undergoing a major restructuring as it shifts from manufacturing to a distribution-based model.

The company cited prolonged global supply chain disruptions, rising raw material costs since COVID-19, and increased competition from lower-priced imports as factors affecting its financial viability.

Berger Paints has engaged with the Barbados Workers’ Union throughout 2025 and has complied with the Employment Rights Act by notifying employees of proposed redundancies. Consultations with affected staff are scheduled to begin on March 3, ahead of a proposed termination date of April 24.

The company confirmed that severance payments will be provided in line with legal requirements and that counselling and career transition support will be available. Berger Paints will now distribute its products through Carters, Blades & Williams, and ACE H&B Hardware.