Bermuda Health Ministry warns against tattooing minors without parental consent

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – The Bermuda Government has reminded the public that no one under the age of 18 can legally consent to getting a tattoo, amid concerns that minors were being tattooed without their parents’ knowledge or permission.

The Department of Health said Environmental Health Officers investigated a local tattoo studio and, as a result, the establishment’s operating licence has been suspended.

The Department said that under the Public Health (Body Piercing, Electrolysis and Tattooing) Regulations 2001, individuals under the age of 18 are prohibited from receiving a tattoo unless they meet two strict conditions.

These require that the minor be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the entire procedure and that the parent or legal guardian provide written consent before the tattooing begins.

Health Minister Kim Wilson said the regulations are important safeguards designed to protect young people.

“We know from research and real-world experience that many individuals who get tattooed before the age of 18 later regret that decision. These requirements are not simply administrative steps; they ensure informed choices, reduce the risk of infections and allergic reactions, and help prevent the exploitation of minors,” Wilson said.

The Government added that certified tattooists are legally required to verify the identity of every client and maintain detailed records.

For each procedure, tattooists must securely retain the client’s name, address, telephone number, age, a copy of their photographic identification, and the signed consent form. These records must be kept for a minimum of two years.

The Department of Health also reminded all operators and certified practitioners that breaches of the regulations will be met with strict enforcement action.

It warned that violations could result in substantial fines, imprisonment, and the immediate suspension or permanent revocation of both personal certification and establishment operating licences.