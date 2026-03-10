Bermuda launches national consultation on joining CARICOM as full member

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – The Bermuda government has launched a national public consultation on the island’s potential advancement to full membership of the 15-member regional integration movement, CARICOM.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a Green Paper titled “The Story of Us; Green Paper on Bermuda’s Application for Full Membership in the Caribbean Community” outlining what CARICOM is, what full membership could mean for Bermuda, and the considerations involved in pursuing that path.

The Green Paper was announced in the House of Assembly on Monday by Home Affairs Minister Alexa Lightbourne, who has also released a video message inviting Bermudians to learn more about Bermuda’s historical, cultural and familial CARICOM connections and to take part in the consultation process.

“This Green Paper is an invitation to the people of Bermuda to become informed, to understand what CARICOM is, what full membership could mean, and to share their views,” said Lightbourne, adding “we encourage every Bermudian to read the document and take part in the national conversation”.

In November 2023, the David Burt government announced that it was moving ahead with plans to join CARICOM, following approval from the United Kingdom to do so.

But in July last year, Michael Fahy, the shadow minister of home affairs, called for a referendum to be held before Bermuda seeks full membership of CARICOM.

He has also been urging that Bermuda adopt a cautious approach with regard to gaining full membership of CARICOM after the United States limited immigration from almost every Caribbean Community country except Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname.

“Whether you agree with or oppose the policy of the administration of the US president is beside the point. The reality is that this shift has occurred and Bermuda must now carefully and pragmatically assess its implications,” Fahy said in January this year.

The Green Paper notes that full membership represents an annual CARICOM contribution increase for the island of about two million US dollars.

“To put this in perspective, the estimated US$2.28 million contribution corresponds to approximately 0.16% of the Government of Bermuda’s 2025-26 annual expenditure, a fraction of the national Budget committed to unlocking high-value benefits currently unavailable to us on our own or under our limited associate member status,” according to the Green Paper.

It noted, however, that membership terms for Bermuda would include “specific reservations on treaty provisions, where participation is not possible under our constitutional framework”.

It added that the scope of the island’s CARICOM participation would be narrower than that of a fully sovereign member state.

“The Government’s position is that Bermuda’s financial contribution should reflect the terms of membership it is able to accept,” the report said, noting that the “final contribution will be determined through negotiation with the CARICOM Secretariat as part of the accession process”.

Unlike Montserrat, a founding member of CARICOM, the other British Overseas Territories of Bermuda, Anguilla, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the British Virgin Islands are all associate members of CARICOM.

In the case of Bermuda, its membership dates back to 2003 allowing it to participate in areas such as regional cooperation, sport, culture, and disaster support. The Green Paper now explores what deeper engagement through full membership could involve.

The government is urging members of the public to review the Green Paper, learn more about CARICOM, and provide feedback as part of the consultation process.

The document is available online at www.TogetherForCARICOM.gov.bm, which also provides information about upcoming public presentations and opportunities for residents to share their views.

“This consultation is about ensuring Bermudians have the facts and information they need to understand the options before us. We encourage the public to read the Green Paper carefully, ask questions, and provide feedback as we consider Bermuda’s next steps,” said Lightbourne.

The government said that the “public consultation will continue over the coming months” with feedback helping to inform its next steps.