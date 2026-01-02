BERT 3.0 to fortify Barbados’ economic foundations

Barbados is set to roll out an upgraded Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says BERT 3.0 is part of Government’s efforts to fortify the country’s economic foundations.

She says this is coming after the successful completion of the BERT One and BERT Two programmes, as well as the Extended Fund Facility programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The Prime Minister is insisting that the country has to strengthen its fiscal position, though it is currently in a healthy state following the completion of the IMF programmes, which left greater policy space and confidence in the Barbados economy.

The Prime Minister spoke to the new economic programme during her New Year’s message.