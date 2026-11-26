Barbados are celebrating Caribbean squash glory once again after Meagan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch produced a nerve-racking performance to capture the mixed doubles championship in dramatic fashion last night.

The top-seeded Barbadian combination edged Guyana’s second-seeded pairing of Nicolette Fernandes and Daniel Ince in a pulsating three-game showdown that went to a sudden-death tie-break in the deciding game.

Best and Cumberbatch held their nerve when it mattered most, securing an 11-9, 7-11, 11-10 victory to seal the regional title and spark celebrations among the Barbadian contingent.

The pair had already won the women’s and men’s individual titles.

Guyana, however, had reason to celebrate in the women’s doubles final, where Ashley Khalil and Kirsten Gomes delivered a composed performance to overcome Barbados’ Eboni Atherley and Jada Smith-Padmore in straight games.

The Guyanese duo took both games 11-9 to secure the championship.

There was also success for the Cayman Islands in the men’s doubles final, as top seeds Cameron Stafford and Jake Kelly powered past Barbados’ Shawn Simpson and Jason Doyle.

The Caymanian pairing recovered after dropping the second game to claim an 11-5, 6-11, 11-6 victory and take the title.

Attention now shifts to the team competition, with the men’s and women’s events taking centre stage today as the battle for Caribbean squash supremacy continues.