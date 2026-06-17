The Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory will now be recognised internationally for the quality of work it produces.

The Enmore Complex, Martindales Road, St Michael facility has been designated a Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborating centre for antimicrobial resistance surveillance.

The designation was celebrated during a ceremony today.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and World Health officials were present for the special occasion.

Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory gains WHO collaborating centre designation