BFA coaches map out 2026 plans for football

Barbados’ junior national football teams are expected to have a busy 2026.

Technical Director of the Barbados Football Association, Sulaiman Nunes, says preparations are underway to equip players for the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, Senior Men’s National Team coach Kent Hall is hoping for all-round improvements, despite a limited slate of fixtures in this year’s CONCACAF competitions.

Senior Women’s National Team coach Kerry Trotman says the focus is on rebounding in the 2025/26 CONCACAF W Qualifiers.

Barbados suffered a 5–0 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago at home in a Group F fixture in December and will face El Salvador at the end of next month.