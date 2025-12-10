Primary school girls had some fun in the sun today for the 2025 BFA Primary Schools Girls’ Football Festival.

A number of schools attended the event at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey.

The developmental festival is to encourage girls to play football and to ultimately increase the participation of girls island-wide.

In some of the results, Charles F. Broome B team drew nil-nil with St. Jude’s, while Wills and St. Gabriel’s also played out a nil-nil draw.