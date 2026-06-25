The Barbados Football Association is pressing full steam ahead with its recruitment drive to attract more referees.

Recently, five officials completed the two-week Referees and Officials Course, which was held at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey, a reduction from the 15 who participated last year.

The dwindling number of referees and officials is a concern for football federations across the Caribbean, and the BFA is looking to attract more men and women aged 14 to 35 for its next course in September.

Course instructor Trevor Taylor told the new recruits that the work now begins.

BFA and FIFA assistant referee Angelo Doyle re-emphasised the need to grow the referee pool.