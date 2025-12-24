President of the Barbados Football Association, Randy Harris, says boosting the senior men’s national team with more professional players will yield results.

He was reflecting on a year of mixed performances from the men’s national team, which was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Most recently, in the inaugural Concacaf Friendly Series, Barbados drew nil-nil against Dominica in May, defeated Bonaire 3–2, then were beaten 3–nil by Aruba in Antigua.

Speaking to CBC Sports, Harris said Barbados cannot compete effectively using amateurs against professionals.

Harris also said building out women’s football remains a work in progress.